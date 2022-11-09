Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All News 

Russian rouble holds around 61 vs dollar

11/09/2022 | 02:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: Sheets of the newly designed Russian 100-rouble banknotes are seen at Goznak printing factory in Moscow

LONDON (Reuters) - The Russian rouble was trading down slightly on Wednesday, holding close to 61 against the U.S. dollar after briefly hitting one-month highs during yesterday's session.

At 0703 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 61.03 and had lost 0.4% to trade at 61.22 versus the euro. Against the Chinese yuan the Russian currency was down 0.1% at 8.382.

The Russian rouble has been the world's best performing currency this year, as strict capital controls have pushed it higher despite Moscow being hit with unprecedented Western sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Tuesday said there was no immediate need to further soften capital controls, which force exporters to convert their hard currency earnings into roubles and limit FX cash withdrawals.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was flat at $95.35 a barrel, having traded above $97 at the start of the week.

Banki.ru Chief Analyst Bogdan Zvarich said the rouble could fade in the coming sessions.

"The currency may be under pressure following yesterday's correction in oil prices, which could see the rouble attempt to return to the range of 61.5-62 against the U.S. dollar," he said in a research note.

Russian stock indexes were down at the open on Wednesday, also dipping from month-high levels. The dollar-denominated RTS index had lost 0.5% to 1137.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 2,203.1 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.05% 0.64512 Delayed Quote.1.18%
BRENT OIL 0.18% 95.14 Delayed Quote.26.55%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.00% 1.14606 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.15322 Delayed Quote.-14.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.739262 Delayed Quote.6.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.21% 0.7433 Delayed Quote.-6.36%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 1.00618 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.02% 0.012196 Delayed Quote.3.44%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.012273 Delayed Quote.-8.97%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.49% 0.59313 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.31% 804.4094 Real-time Quote.26.73%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.01% 483.5908 Real-time Quote.23.14%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.30% 7.2546 Delayed Quote.13.75%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.19% 0.993858 Delayed Quote.13.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.16% 60.885 Delayed Quote.-18.07%
WTI -0.47% 88.577 Delayed Quote.20.33%
