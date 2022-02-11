Russian rouble near 2022 high after c.bank rate hike, shares down

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The rouble hovered near 75
against a rising dollar on Friday, not far from its strongest
mark since early January, showing limited reaction to Russia's
central bank hiking interest rates and with tensions over
Ukraine staying firmly in focus.
By 1123 GMT, the rouble was unchanged against the dollar at
75.02, close to its strongest point since Jan. 3
of 74.2550 hit in the previous session.
The dollar firmed globally after hotter-than-expected U.S.
inflation and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official
unleashed a wave of bets on aggressive rate hikes.
The rouble had gained 0.5% to trade at 85.52 against the
euro.
The Bank of Russia, grappling with accelerating inflation,
raised its key rate on Friday to 9.5%, as expected by analysts
polled by Reuters.
Governor Elvira Nabiullina could shed light on when the bank
may resume foreign exchange purchases on the domestic market
after halting them on Jan. 24, during an online news conference
at 1200 GMT.
The 100-basis-point hike was fully priced in and unlikely to
impact Russian markets, CentroCreditBank Economist Evgeny
Suvorov, said before the decision. He said the bank's forecast
figures could have a meaningful impact on market expectations.
The Bank of Russia revised its year-end inflation forecast
to 5.0-6.0%, giving up on its earlier hopes that it would slow
to 4.0-4.5%.
Russian assets remain sensitive to tensions over Ukraine,
and while the rouble has recovered most of the losses sustained
this month, shares have come under renewed pressure.
Britain said on Thursday the "most dangerous moment" in the
West's standoff with Moscow appeared imminent, as Russia held
military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following the
buildup of its forces near Ukraine.
"Shuttle diplomacy by the West and Russia has thus far
brought more hard liner rhetoric than olive branches, prompting
an uptick in sabre rattling," BCS Global Markets said in a note.
Russia's dollar-denominated RTS share index was down
4.2% at 1,481.6 points, while the rouble-based MOEX index
was 3.5% lower at 3,529.0 points.
Shares in oil major Rosneft lost 3.6%, in line
with the market, after reporting record net income for 2021 that
still missed forecast.
"Buyers are no longer so sure of themselves: the
geopolitical element is factored into prices and no new reasons
to buy have appeared," said Alfa Capital.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Andrey Ostroukh; editing by
David Evans and Tomasz Janowski)