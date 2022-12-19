Russian rouble plunges past 66 vs dollar, weakest since May

*
Rouble dives over 2% past 66 vs dollar, 70 vs euro
Hits 66.3375 vs dollar, weakest since May 30
Weak oil prices, sanctions fears hurting the rouble
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble slumped to
a more than six-month low past 66 per dollar on Monday, hurt by
relatively low oil prices and fears that sanctions on Russian
oil could crimp the country's export revenues.
The rouble had lost 2% to trade at 70.45 versus the euro
, earlier hitting its weakest since May 27. It had
also shed 2.2% against the yuan to 9.48, its
weakest level since early July.
Relatively low oil prices and risks of lower export revenues
in the light of the $60-a-barrel price cap on Russian oil
imposed by the G7, the European Union and Australia, have put
downward pressure on the rouble.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was up 0.5% at $79.5 a barrel, but this month has
traded at its lowest all year.
Upcoming month-end tax payments, when exporters convert
foreign currency revenues into roubles to pay local liabilities,
should offer support.
"Our view on oil, upcoming taxes and dividends allow us to
maintain a forecast for a small rise in the near term (to
63-64/USD)," Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest,
wrote in a note.
The rouble barely reacted on Friday, when Russia's central
bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% at its final meeting of
the year but slightly shifted its rhetoric to acknowledge
growing inflation risks, saying a recent military mobilisation
was adding to labour shortages.
Russian stock indexes were falling.
"Russian equities are set for a weaker open this morning as
investors digest the latest sanctions, coupled with static
commodity prices, and a lack of domestic catalysts," said Alfa
Bank equity strategist John Walsh.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.7% to
1,010.9 points, a two-month low. The rouble-based MOEX Russian
index was 0.4% lower at 2,124.7 points.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Bradley Perrett and
Ed Osmond)