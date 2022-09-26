Russian rouble pulls back from two-month high vs dollar

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened
on Monday, pulling back from a more than two-month high against
the dollar in the previous session, as voting continued in
referendums that could see four Ukrainian regions annexed by
Russia.
High volatility buffeted Russian markets last week. The
rouble and stocks recovered ground after initially slumping as
President Vladimir Putin said he had signed a decree on a
partial military mobilisation, significantly escalating what
Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Voting is also underway in regions mostly held by Russian
forces, the start of a plan by Putin to annex a big chunk of
Ukraine in what the West says is a violation of international
law.
At 0705 GMT, the rouble was 0.8% weaker against the dollar
at 58.39, easing away from its strongest point
since July 22 of 56.6525 hit on Friday.
It had lost 0.5% to trade at 56.60 versus the euro
, moving away from the near three-month low
touched on Friday, and had shed 0.6% against the yuan to 8.139
.
The rouble's recent strength may seem abnormal, but the
Russian currency has several growth drivers, said Alor Broker in
a note.
"Dollars are being dumped due to fears of new sanctions
being introduced, which will make trading in the U.S. currency
in Russia if not impossible, then very difficult and expensive,"
Alor Broker said.
Another support factor is a month-end tax period that
usually sees Russia's exporters convert their foreign currency
earnings into roubles to pay to the treasury, the peak of which
falls today.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was down 0.9% at $85.39 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes slid on opening. The negative external
backdrop was putting pressure on investors' sentiment, said
Promsvyazbank analysts.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 6.2% to
1,070.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
5.2% lower at 1,980.6 points.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow, editing by Ed Osmond)