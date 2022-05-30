Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian rouble rallies, reversing last week's heavy losses

05/30/2022 | 05:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A vendor counts Russian rouble banknotes at a market in Omsk

(Reuters) - The rouble firmed sharply in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, reversing some of last week's heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia's strong trade account.

The rouble plunged last week as the central bank slashed interest rates, signalling more cuts. The prospect of an easing of capital controls and a possible sovereign default added to downside pressure.

At 0807 GMT, the rouble was nearly 5% stronger at 63.47 to the dollar. Last Wednesday it had hit 55.80 to the dollar, its strongest level since February 2018.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 6% to 65.40, having last Wednesday hit a seven-year high of 57.10, at the peak of month-end tax payments that usually prompt export-focused companies to convert foreign currency to meet liabilities.

"The overall fundamental picture for the rouble is not changing much ... We're not ruling out a return to levels of 60-63 to the dollar," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at LockoInvest firm.

Boosted by capital controls, the rouble had risen to become the world's best-performing currency so far this year until last week's slide. New gas payment terms for EU consumers that require conversion of foreign currency into roubles and a fall in imports have also supported the rouble.

Market eyes are focused on Russia's ability to service its foreign debt after the United States pushed it to the brink of a historic debt default by not extending its licence to pay bondholders, as Washington ramps up pressure following what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Russia plans to settle its Eurobond obligations using a mechanism similar to the scheme used to pay for Russian gas in roubles, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the Vedomosti daily.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 4.2% to 1,181.7 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% lower at 2,401.0 points, pressured by the rouble's recovery.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aNepal authorities recover bodies of 20 out of 22 people on board crashed aircraft
RE
05:47aMona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
RE
05:44aStellantis and Toyota to expand partnership with large commercial van
RE
05:32aAnalysis-Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again
RE
05:31aHow a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
RE
05:31aAnalysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets
RE
05:30aDollar resumes slide as stock markets tentatively pick up
RE
05:27aNATO's support for Ukraine is unbreakable, Spain's PM Sanchez says
RE
05:27aSpain's pm sanchez says nato's support to ukraine is unbreakable…
RE
05:25aMalaysia's Petronas to trade some Canadian, U.S. LNG in spot market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
2Magnora ASA: Helios to divest solar parks of 32MWp to Solgrid
3How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
4Nokia strengthens partnership with Microsoft to enhance performance at ..
5As shortage persists, Reckitt tightens grip on U.S. baby formula market

HOT NEWS