Russian rouble rebounds from more than three-week lows vs dollar, euro

* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The rouble bounced back from more
than three-week lows against the dollar and euro in Moscow trade
on Monday, supported by strong fundamentals while buffeted by
lower oil prices and the end of a favourable month-end tax
period.
By 1323 GMT, the rouble was 2.4% stronger against the dollar
at 60.17, having earlier touched 62.4875, its
weakest point since July 7. It had gained 1.6% to trade at 61.50
versus the euro.
Analysts noted that the Russian currency retains strong
fundamentals. "Demand for foreign currencies from importers and
the population is not outweighing supply from exporters," said
Banki.ru analyst Bogdan Zvarich.
High oil prices and a strong current account surplus stemmed
some losses last week, but the rouble still lost around 7% to
the greenback.
"The rouble weakened steadily due to the end of the tax and
dividend period," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at
Locko Invest.
The tax payment period that usually sees exporting firms
convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities ended
last week.
The central bank's decision to cut its key rate to 8% last
month and a hint at further possible cuts also reduced the
upside pressure on the rouble.
Polevoy said it was quite possible that the rouble could
soon weaken temporarily to 63-65 against the dollar.
The market is also anticipating news that the government
will soon tweak and reinstate Russia's budget rule that diverts
excess oil revenues into its rainy-day fund with a new cut-off
price.
Officials may turn to currency interventions to try to curb
the rouble's strengthening.
The rouble is the world's strongest-performing currency so
far this year, boosted by measures to shield Russia's financial
system from Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent troops
into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
These include restrictions on Russian households withdrawing
foreign currency savings. The central bank extended restrictions
on forex cash withdrawals by six months on Monday, in an
expected move.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was down 3.6% at $100.2 a barrel, falling from
early July highs struck last week. Oil prices under pressure
will impact the rouble, said Promsvyazbank analysts.
Russian stock indexes were mixed. The dollar-denominated RTS
index was up 1.7% to 1,147.8 points, while the
rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1% lower at 2,192.0
points.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)