Russian rouble slips past 100 vs dollar, banks hunt for FX

March 2 (Reuters) - The rouble weakened past 100 to the
dollar on Wednesday, heading back to record lows, and the stock
market remained closed as Russia's financial system staggered
under the weight of Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's
invasion of Ukraine.
The rouble was 4% weaker on the day at 105.20 against the
dollar as of 0752 GMT in Moscow trade and shed
4.3% to trade at 117.90 to the euro, supported by
Russian companies.
For the third day in a row, the rouble was weaker outside
Russia, trading at 112 to the dollar on the EBS
electronic trading platform, but still off the all-time low of
120 hit on Monday.
The rouble has tumbled since the start of Russia's invasion
of Ukraine on Feb. 24, at one point losing a third of its value
in Moscow trading.
Russia addressed the crisis with a sharp interest rate hike
to 20%, telling companies to convert 80% of their foreign
currency revenues on the domestic market as the central bank
stopped its own FX interventions due to sanctions that targeted
Russia's state reserves.
Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation"
that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy
its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what
it regards as dangerous nationalists.
As households and businesses in Russia rushed to convert the
falling rouble into foreign currency, banks raised rates for
foreign currency deposits.
Russia's largest lender Sberbank is offering to pay 4% on
deposits of up to $1,000, while the largest private lender Alfa
Bank is offering 8% on three-month dollar deposits.
The weak rouble will hit living standards in Russia and fan
already high inflation, while Western sanctions are expected to
create shortages of essential goods and services such as cars or
flights.
