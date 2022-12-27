Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russian rouble slumps around 3% vs dollar as sanctions weigh

12/27/2022 | 10:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The rouble dived around 3% against the dollar on Tuesday, failing to consolidate a recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil.

The rouble lost about 8% against the dollar last week and is on course for a hefty monthly decline after an oil embargo and price cap came into force. The finance ministry has said the recent slump was related to recovering imports.

By 1519 GMT the rouble was 3% weaker against the dollar at 71.36, heading back towards the almost eight-month low of 72.6325 struck last week.

"At the end of December, the rouble is likely to remain extremely volatile as the market will need to find a new equilibrium under changed trade flows and increased sanctions pressure," BCS World of Investments said in a note.

"This week, the rouble is expected to fluctuate in the range of 68-71 (per dollar)."

Against the euro, the rouble lost 3.4% to 76.03 . Against the yuan, it was down 3.3% at 10.09 .

The rouble just about remains the world's best-performing major currency against the dollar this year, supported by capital controls and reduced imports.

Now, with exports and revenues falling, a weaker rouble is more beneficial, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.

"The strong rouble has played its role," Belousov said. "In these conditions ... it would be good to have a rouble rate of 70-80 per dollar."

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 1% at $84.8 a barrel while Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.9% at 948.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% higher at 2,148.8 points after earlier touching its highest in nearly two weeks.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) 0.17% 4.691817 Delayed Quote.1.56%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.14% 0.63232 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
BRENT OIL 1.63% 85.9 Delayed Quote.8.47%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.46% 8.365165 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.63% 1.12821 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.48% 1.20285 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) 0.63% 5.1566 Delayed Quote.2.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.21% 0.69457 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.37% 0.74029 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) 0.15% 7.4138 Delayed Quote.2.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.06588 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.28% 0.083995 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.40% 0.01133 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.27% 0.012069 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.37% 0.6282 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
NOTE INC. -4.17% 437 Delayed Quote.0.00%
RTS INDEX 0.00%End-of-day quote.-41.03%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 1.79% 730.8093 Real-time Quote.8.64%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.37% 443.2751 Real-time Quote.5.78%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.21% 6.9582 Delayed Quote.9.70%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.01% 6.9595 Delayed Quote.10.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.15% 0.93813 Delayed Quote.7.09%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 3.54% 70.747 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
WTI 1.90% 80.875 Delayed Quote.5.36%
Latest news "Economy"
12:02pItalian banks, unions extend national contract to Feb. 28
RE
11:52aWall St stocks fall, oil rises as China drops quarantine rule
RE
11:48aDouble-digit U.S. home price growth streak skids to an end
RE
11:46aEstimated output of 450,000-500,000 bpd curtailed over christmas…
RE
11:43aSOFTS-Raw sugar falls from near 6-year peak, arabica coffee also down
RE
11:32aPutin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
RE
11:31aAzerbaijan demands Karabakh mine access as condition to end protests blocking road
RE
11:26aTesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
RE
11:23aPutin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price cap -decree
RE
11:22aWarmer weather on the way for western New York after deadly blizzard
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla used car price bubble pops, weighs on new car demand
2Analysis-Wood's ARK slammed by higher interest rates in 2022 along with..
3Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
4German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
5Analyst recommendations: Diageo, Dollar General, NXP Semi, Take-Two...

HOT NEWS