MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened slightly against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

By 0715 GMT the rouble had gained 0.31% to 89.07 against the dollar after trading in a range of 88.908 to 89.493.

Against the euro, the rouble strengthened by 0.75% to 95.85 and gained 0.21% to 12.23 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.3% to $79.82 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.36% at 1,147.37 while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.33% to 3,243.91.