Russian rouble trades near 61 vs dollar ahead of OFZ auctions

This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble edged up
against the dollar ahead of three government OFZ treasury bond
auctions on Wednesday, boosted by higher oil prices, but
weakened against the yuan amid hopes that COVID restrictions in
China may be eased.
At 0753 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar
at 60.95 and had gained 0.1% to trade at 63.13
versus the euro. It had shed 0.6% against the
yuan to 8.52.
The yuan has been strengthening globally as investors bet
signs of civil discontent in China could prompt an easing of
strict COVID-19 curbs.
While the yuan has been making gradual inroads into Russia
for years, the crawl has turned into a sprint in the past nine
months as the currency swept into the country’s markets and
trade flows, according to a Reuters review of data and
interviews with 10 business and finance players.
With China and Russia looking to forge closer ties on energy
and financial transactions, further growth in yuan trading
volumes on the Moscow Exchange is expected, Otkritie Research
said in a note.
Russia has sharply increased its domestic borrowing in
recent weeks after a months-long hiatus. The finance ministry
will once again offer three papers at auctions later on
Wednesday.
Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's
main export, was up 1.2% at $84.0 a barrel.
Russian stock indexes dipped lower.
"Russian equities can be expected to eke out gains supported
by a relative easing of geopolitical tensions and firm commodity
prices," Alfa Bank equity strategist John Walsh said.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.2% to
1,126.3 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was
0.3% higher at 2,179.2 points.
(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)