Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian rouble weakens as central bank cuts rates to 11%

05/26/2022 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Russian rouble coins

(Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Thursday as the central bank cut interest rates to 11% at an off-schedule policy meeting and a month-end tax period passed, though capital controls kept it trading not far from multi-year highs to the euro and dollar.

The central bank cut its key rate by 300 basis points for the third time in a row, softening the cost of borrowing again after an emergency rate hike to 20% in late February, days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

Central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina is due to speak at a banking forum later on Thursday.

By 0748 GMT, the rouble was 2.6% weaker against the dollar at 60.89, tumbling from 55.80, its strongest level since February 2018 which it hit on Wednesday, and edging towards a near one-week low.

It had lost 4.4% to trade at 63.32 versus the euro, having touched a seven-year high of 57.10 in the previous session.

The rouble started falling from those multi-year highs on Wednesday as the market anticipated the bank's decision as inflationary expectations fell and with the firmer rouble holding down price growth.

Several analysts had predicted a 200-basis-point cut.

The rouble has been supported so far this year by capital controls, new gas payment terms requiring conversion of foreign currency into the currency and a fall in imports.

But it has now lost the support of the month-end tax period that usually sees export-focused companies convert foreign currency into roubles to pay local liabilities.

Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.7% to 1230.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.7% higher at 2,378.4 points.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:59aWorld shares mixed on growth worries as central banks tighten
RE
04:57aFirstGroup becomes latest UK transport takeover target
RE
04:56aFTSE 100 Edges Up as Oil Stocks, Retailers Gain
DJ
04:53aAnalysis-As N.Korea gears up for potential nuclear test, missiles get little domestic fanfare
RE
04:49aPhilippines' Marcos signals continuity ahead with new economic team
RE
04:46aDollar steady near one-month low as Fed minutes contain few surprises
RE
04:43aBeijing city reports 1,670 COVID cases since April 22 -official
RE
04:39aUK says energy bill support package must not deter investment
RE
04:38aBaidu exceeds revenue estimates on AI, cloud services strength
RE
04:37aAllegro trims expectations as inflation bites
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple to increase starting pay for U.S. workers
2Global automakers face electric shock in China
3EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Struggle as Fed -2-
4CSPC Pharma Shares Fall After Weaker 1Q Profit
5BASF SE : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS