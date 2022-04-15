Log in
Russian sailors mourn Black Sea flagship sinking

04/15/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
STORY: Some embraced and others laid flowers in memory of the Moskva missile cruiser at a monument to the 1696 foundation of the Russian navy in the centre of Sevastopol, the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

Moscow, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, said the ship sank while being towed in stormy seas after a fire caused by an explosion of ammunition.

Ukraine said one of its missiles had caused it to sink, in a powerful symbol of its resistance to a better-armed foe.

Reuters was unable to verify the exact circumstances of the ship's demise.

"Even for those who have not been on it, the Moskva was a symbol for everyone, a symbol of our power, of our hope, of the revival of the fleet in the 90s" following the collapse of the Soviet Union, said Reserve Captain Sergei Gorbachev, who spoke to the crowd in his naval uniform.


