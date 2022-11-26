Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russian shelling has killed 32 in Kherson region since liberation - police

11/26/2022 | 02:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russia retreat Kherson

(Reuters) - At least 32 people in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson have been killed by Russian shelling since pro-Moscow forces pulled out two weeks ago, the head of Ukraine's police said on Saturday.

Russian forces completed their withdrawal from the city of Kherson on Nov. 11 after an almost nine-month occupation. They are now positioned on the eastern bank of the Dnipro, from where they have been shelling the city regularly.

"Daily Russian shelling is destroying the city and killing peaceful local residents. In all, Russia has killed 32 civilians in the Kherson region since the deoccupation," National Police chief Ihor Klymenko said in a Facebook post.

"Many people are evacuating to seek refuge in calmer regions of the country. But many residents remain in their homes, and we need to provide them with the maximum possible security," he continued, saying police were once again on duty in the region.

Electricity in the city has been restored, a senior presidential aide said on earlier on Saturday.

Last week a senior official said Ukraine would soon begin evacuating people who want to leave the region.

Klymenko also said investigators had recorded a total of 578 of what he described as war crimes committed by Russian troops and their accomplices in the region. Moscow routinely dismisses allegations its forces have abused civilians.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.74% 111.41 Delayed Quote.-66.88%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.51% 60.65 Delayed Quote.-19.47%
Latest news "Economy"
02:30pEquatorial Guinea president wins re-election, VP says on Twitter
RE
02:18pRussian shelling has killed 32 in Kherson region since liberation - police
RE
02:18pU.S. issues expanded license to allow Chevron to import Venezuelan oil
RE
02:17pOPEC+ meeting will take into account market conditions - IRAQ'S SOMO
RE
02:17pOpec+ october decision to cut output by 2 mln bpd helps maintain…
RE
02:03pIraq expects oil price range at $85-95 in 2023 - iraqi state new…
RE
02:01pOpec+' upcoming meeting will take into account market condition…
RE
01:58pIraq produces 11 percent of opec+' total output - iraqi state ne…
RE
01:56pOpec+ output cut decision didn't decrease iraq's crude exports -…
RE
01:53pFormer Ivory Coast militia leader Ble Goude returns home after exile
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain says Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and ..
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE SAYS RUSSIA REMOVING NUCLEAR WARHEADS F…
3Italy PM tasks top aide with broadband strategy as bid for TIM grid fal..
4Musk says he will support DeSantis in 2024 if Florida governor runs for..
5Adobe says Black Friday online sales hit record $9 billion

HOT NEWS