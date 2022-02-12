Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian ships start drills near Crimea

02/12/2022 | 05:56am EST
Russia's military moves are being closely scrutinised as its massing of troops near Ukraine and a volley of hawkish rhetoric have rattled the West and sparked concern it plans to invade Ukraine.

Moscow denies any plan to invade, saying it is maintaining its own security against aggression by NATO allies.

RIA said that more than 30 Russian ships have left the ports of Sevastopol and Novorossiisk "in accordance to the plans of the drills" near Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

RIA said the aim of the drills was the defence of the coast of Crimea, the outposts of the Black Sea fleet as well as the economy sector and naval communications.

Russia announced last month its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets this month and next, from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during the standoff with the West.


© Reuters 2022
