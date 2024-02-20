Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), declined to comment further on Kuzminov, Russian news agencies reported.
Spain's state news agency EFE reported that a body found on Feb 13 in the town of Villajoyosa, near Alicante in southern Spain, belonged to pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who had landed in Ukraine with his Mi-8 helicopter last August.
He had been living in Spain with a Ukrainian passport under a different name, it said.
