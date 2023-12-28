STORY: A star-studded "almost naked" party at a Moscow nightclub has provoked an unusually swift and powerful backlash.

A rapper who attended with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days and fined just over $2,000 for so-called propaganda of "non-traditional sexual relations".

Sponsors of some of Russia's best known entertainers have torn up their contracts.

Others have had their lucrative state TV airtime or concerts canceled.

And President Vladimir Putin is reported to be unamused.

The recoil against the December 21 bash largely came from supporters of Russia's war in Ukraine.

The authorities are also pushing an increasingly conservative social agenda.

This is Moscow resident Nadezhda.

"I'm completely outraged. If you're partying at least don't film it all. In such a difficult time, they should at least be ashamed. Aren't they ashamed in front of those who fight for us? I think this is justified. I don't even have words. Do not talk to them, do not publish or show them. Even if they go on their knees and beg. I'm against it, they should be punished."

A video clip of Putin's spokesperson listening to an explanation from one of the stars who attended has been circulating online.

And Russian media reported that troops fighting in Ukraine were among the first to complain after seeing the footage.

It prompted a series of apologies and excuses from the stars in attendance.

Pop star Lolita Milyavskaya said on Telegram that the event was an art exhibition.

Another pop star Philip Kirkorov said he was only at the party for five minutes, and insisted he would not betray Russia.

Blogger and party organiser Anastasia Ivleeva published apologies on her Telegram channel.

"I'm sorry this happened and that it couldn't be controlled. The risk that someone would think of behaving this way was not foreseen and built into the planning of the event. For this I apologize to everyone - to society and to my guests, who unwittingly became participants in everything that was happening in the media. I am fully aware of my responsibility for what happened."

Ivleeva attended wearing jewelry worth more than $250,000 at a time when many Russians are struggling to get by.

She has since been axed as one of the public faces of cell network MTS, tax authorities have opened an investigation that carries a potential five-year prison term... and a Moscow court has accepted a lawsuit demanding she pay out nearly $11 million for "moral suffering."