Russian strike at school in Ukraine's east kills about 60, says Zelenskiy

LVIV, Ukraine, May 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy said late on Sunday that about 60 people who were
sheltering at a school in the eastern village of Bilohorivka
were killed by a Russian bombing.
"As a result of a Russian strike on Bilohorivka in the
Luhansk region, about 60 people were killed, civilians, who
simply hid at the school, sheltering from shelling," Zelenskiy
said in his nightly video address.
Earlier, the governor of the Luhansk region, said that about
90 people were sheltering at the school.
(Reporting in Lviv by Leksandr Kozhukhar;
Writing by Lidia Kelly;
Editing by Leslie Adler)