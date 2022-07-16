Log in
Russian strike kills three people in Kharkiv region - governor

07/16/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Handout image shows emergency crew working amidst collapsed building site in Chuhuiv Town, Kharkiv

KYIV (Reuters) - A Russian missile strike hit the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region overnight, killing three people including a woman of 70, and wounding three more, the regional governor said on Saturday.

The strike damaged a two-storey residential building, a school and a shop, and rescuers were going through the rubble, Governor Oleh Synehubov and the police said.

A regional police official said Russia fired four missiles at the town from near its western city of Belgorod at around 0330 local time.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies targeting civilians in what it describes as a special military operation.

Ukraine's defence ministry spokesperson said on Friday that only 30% of Russian strikes were hitting military targets, with the rest landing on civilian sites. That assertion could not be verified by Reuters.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Max Hunder; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
