STORY: Ukrainian intelligence released a video of a sea drone attack on a Russian tanker near the strategic bridge linking Russia to the annexed peninsula of Crimea.

The source said the video was filmed on Saturday (August 5).

Reuters was only able to identify the ship from the silhouette.

The writing on the bridge also matched file imagery.

According to Russian-installed officials in Crimea, no one was hurt, but the Crimean Bridge and ferry transport were suspended for several hours.

Russian media said the SIG vessel, approaching the Kerch Strait linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, was hit by Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine's Interfax agency, citing an unnamed Ukrainian security service source, also said Ukraine's navy was behind the attack with drones in its territorial waters.

Kyiv seldom claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Vasyl Malyuk, head of Ukraine's SBU security service, did not directly say that Ukraine had attacked the vessel.

But he commented that any incident with Russian ships or the Crimean bridge was "an absolutely logical and efficient step towards the enemy".

Saturday's attack came a day after a Russian warship was damaged at a navy base in Novorossiysk .

It was the first time the Ukrainian navy has projected its power so far from its shores.

Russia's Novorossiysk Maritime Rescue Coordination Center was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying there was no fuel spill from the SIG, as the ship had been carrying only technical ballast.

It said water had stopped pouring into the SIG and recovery work was underway with two tugboats nearby.

The SIG had been supplying oil to Russian troops in Syria, according to Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official in Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

The United States imposed sanctions on the tanker and its owner, St. Petersburg-based Transpetrochart, in 2019 for helping provide jet fuel in Syria.