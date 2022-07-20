Log in
Russian taxes help rouble firm past 55 vs dollar

07/20/2022 | 03:52am EDT
MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened beyond the 55 mark against the dollar on Wednesday, boosted by demand related to month-end tax payments and a rebound in prices for oil, Russia's main export.

At 0727 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar at 54.81, a level last seen on July 4.

The rouble gained 1% to trade at 56.03 against the euro .

The rouble is trading near seven-year peaks and far from record lows of 121.53 to the dollar and 132.42 to the euro it hit days after Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Having become the world's best-performing currency http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html this year, the rouble is boosted by measures - including restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency savings - taken to shield Russia's financial system from Western sanctions.

The rouble is set to see support in the second half of July as export-focused companies usually step up conversion of their forex revenues to meet local liabilities. Tax payments began last week and the bulk are due next week.

Companies are due to pay around 1.4 trillion roubles altogether in mineral extraction and profit taxes next week, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The rouble's strength has concerned officials as it dents Russia's income from exporting commodities and other goods priced in dollars and euros.

To cap gains in the rouble and build up reserves, Russia may reinstate the budget rule that diverts excess oil revenue into its rainy-day fund and, according to sources, may even consider buying non-financial assets as its ability to buy dollars and euros is restricted by sanctions.

This week, the central bank, which supports the idea of the free-floating rouble, can ease upside pressure on the currency by cutting rates. Analysts polled by Reuters on average expect it to trim the key rate by 50 basis points to 9%.

On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index rose 2.4% 1,203.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.9% higher at 2,089.2 points. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.17% 0.67495 Delayed Quote.5.09%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.00% 1.17306 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.20063 Delayed Quote.-11.68%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.06% 0.758892 Delayed Quote.9.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.03% 0.7764 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.05% 1.02356 Delayed Quote.-10.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.07% 0.012233 Delayed Quote.4.45%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.012505 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.93% 105.94 Delayed Quote.29.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.28% 0.6248 Delayed Quote.-10.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.05% 0.976992 Delayed Quote.12.06%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.13% 55.251 Delayed Quote.-23.93%
WTI -1.07% 99.107 Delayed Quote.29.00%
