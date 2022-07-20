Russian taxes help rouble firm past 55 vs dollar

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened
beyond the 55 mark against the dollar on Wednesday, boosted by
demand related to month-end tax payments and a rebound in prices
for oil, Russia's main export.
At 0727 GMT, the rouble was 1.2% stronger against the dollar
at 54.81, a level last seen on July 4.
The rouble gained 1% to trade at 56.03 against the euro
.
The rouble is trading near seven-year peaks and far from
record lows of 121.53 to the dollar and 132.42 to the euro it
hit days after Russia launched what it calls a "special military
operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Having become the world's best-performing currency http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html
this year, the rouble is boosted by measures - including
restrictions on Russian households withdrawing foreign currency
savings - taken to shield Russia's financial system from Western
sanctions.
The rouble is set to see support in the second half of July
as export-focused companies usually step up conversion of their
forex revenues to meet local liabilities. Tax payments began
last week and the bulk are due next week.
Companies are due to pay around 1.4 trillion roubles
altogether in mineral extraction and profit
taxes next week, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The rouble's strength has concerned officials as it dents
Russia's income from exporting commodities and other goods
priced in dollars and euros.
To cap gains in the rouble and build up reserves, Russia may
reinstate the budget rule that diverts excess oil revenue into
its rainy-day fund and, according to sources, may even consider
buying non-financial assets as its ability to buy dollars and
euros is restricted by sanctions.
This week, the central bank, which supports the idea of the
free-floating rouble, can ease upside pressure on the currency
by cutting rates. Analysts polled by Reuters on average expect
it to trim the key rate by 50 basis points to 9%.
On the stock market, the dollar-denominated RTS index
rose 2.4% 1,203.4 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian
index was 0.9% higher at 2,089.2 points.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)