Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russian tech giant Yandex boosts revenues, widens search dominance

11/03/2022 | 12:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian internet group Yandex is pictured at the company's headquarter in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian internet giant Yandex on Thursday reported a 46% year-on-year increase in third quarter revenue to 133.2 billion roubles ($2.14 billion) and said it had expanded its dominant share of the domestic search market.

Yandex in August agreed to sell its news aggregator, content platform Zen and homepage yandex.ru to Russian state-controlled VK in a move that is expected to tighten the government's grip on the internet, but Yandex's stranglehold on online searches has grown, accounting for a little under half of its revenue.

Yandex has, like many Russian companies, endured a turbulent year. It plunged to a first-quarter loss and its shares tumbled to six-year lows before trading was suspended in late February, shortly after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. Revenue and profits have since recovered.

"Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on the Russian and global economy have created an exceptionally challenging environment for our business, team and shareholders," Yandex said in a statement.

Yandex said revenue growth was mainly driven by improvements in ad technologies and "changes in (the) competitive landscape, which led to an increase of our market share compared to last year."

Google stopped selling online advertising in Russia in early March.

Yandex said its search market share had averaged 62% in the quarter, up from 59.3% a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 20 billion roubles for the quarter.

Yandex said the solid revenue growth and savings related to advertising and marketing had helped offset the moderate adverse effect from the divestment of News and Zen, which was only completed a few weeks before the end of the reporting period.

E-commerce gross merchandise volume (GMV) nearly doubled to 195.6 billion in January to September, Yandex said, though it trails far behind market leader Wildberries, which posted GMV of 1.1 trillion roubles in the same period.

Yandex invested $600 million in e-commerce initiatives last year and intends to invest more as it tries to win market share in the fast-growing sector while scaling back investments in other areas.

($1 = 62.1000 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Kevin Liffey and Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.24% 85.06 Delayed Quote.-39.96%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.82% 61.2 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
Latest news "Economy"
12:29pPussy Riot's Alyokhina urges West to confront 'abuser' Putin with strength
RE
12:28pUBS launches digital bond that straddles blockchain and traditional exchanges
RE
12:26pDun & Bradstreet Cuts Business Outlook Due to Strong USD -- Currency Comment
DJ
12:24pUK chancellor says households face "tough" times as mortgage costs up
AN
12:23pClimate change, Russia-Ukraine war hit global wine industry:OIV
RE
12:19pVictim could have survived UK bomb attack but for flawed response, inquiry says
RE
12:18pBoE Bailey says 75 basis points is not the new norm for rate hikes
RE
12:15pWealthy families are migrating to the U.S. South and UBS is following them
RE
12:14pSouth African rand, stocks fall on hawkish Fed
RE
12:10pLyft to lay off 683 employees in cost-cutting push
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP : Downgraded to Neutral by Deutsche Bank
2Analysis-Weary investors see little respite to Fed hike gloom
3Stellantis N : Third Quarter 2022 Shipments and Revenues
4Bank of England makes historic rate hike despite 'very challenging' out..
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, BP, Cognizant, Hiscox, Estee Lauder...

HOT NEWS