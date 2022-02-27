Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian troops enter Ukraine's Kharkiv - Ukrainian official

02/27/2022 | 01:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A satellite image shows the effects of shelling in open fields along Soborna Street in the northeast suburbs of Kharkiv

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the streets of Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, said regional governor Oleh Sinegubov.

"The Russian enemy's light vehicles have broken into Kharkiv, including the city centre," Sinegubov said. "Ukraine's armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians not to go out."

Videos published by Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, and Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection showed several light military vehicles moving along a street and, separately, a burning tank.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Tom Hogue and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:31aRussia's Belarus talks plan is 'propaganda', Ukraine official says
RE
03:18aGazprom says Russian gas exports via Ukraine to Europe continue normally
RE
03:16aGoogle blocks Russia's RT app downloads on Ukrainian territory, says RT
RE
03:09aYamal-Europe gas pipeline reverts to reverse mode after some westbound flows
RE
03:07aNigeria to offer naira incentives to exporters to repatriate dollars
RE
02:57aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
02:44aFloods turn deadly as rain lashes parts of Australia
RE
02:44aUkraine rejects Russian offer of talks in Belarus
RE
02:42aU.N. reports at least 240 civilian casualties, 64 deaths in Ukraine
RE
02:37aN.Korea resumes missile tests with first launch in a month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Western allies to expel key Russian banks from global system; Ukraine v..
3WRAPUP 6-Ukrainian oil, gas facilities burn as West prepares new sancti..
4U.S., allies target 'fortress Russia' with new sanctions, including SWI..
5Analysis-SWIFT block deals crippling blow to Russia; leaves room to tig..

HOT NEWS