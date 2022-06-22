Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian troops 'executed' photographer in Ukraine, press group says

06/22/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian photographer Maksim Levin near the line of separation from Russian-backed separatists in Luhansk region

PARIS (Reuters) - Ukrainian photographer Maksim Levin was "executed in cold blood" alongside his friend Oleksiy Chernyshov by Russian forces north of Kyiv on March 13, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in a 16-page report on Wednesday.

"The evidence against the Russian forces is overwhelming," the press freedom group said in an introduction to the report on its website.

Reuters could not independently verify the report's conclusions. Russia's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Born in 1981, Levin was a documentary filmmaker and had occasionally contributed to Reuters coverage of the country since 2013. He went missing on March 13, the day RSF says he was executed.

John Pullman, Reuters global managing editor for visuals, said of Levin in April: "His death is a huge loss to the world of journalism. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."

RSF said it examined evidence at the scene which included bullets and Levin's burnt-out car, as well as photos taken of Levin and Chernyshov's bodies when they were discovered on April 1.

The report said the position of Chernyshov's body and other evidence indicated he may have been burned alive and Levin was likely killed by one or two gunshots from close range. It said a photo of his corpse showed three visible bullet impacts.

   RSF gathered evidence from May 24 to June 3.

Ukrainian prosecutors say Levin was killed by two shots from small arms by members of Russia's armed forces. Reuters was unable to independently verify this information.

(Editing by Howard Goller)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12pU.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources
RE
04:09pLIVESTOCK-Hog futures retreat from two-month high; cattle also fall
RE
04:09pJury accepts insanity defense of driver in deadly 2017 Times Square rampage
RE
04:08pRussian troops 'executed' photographer in Ukraine, press group says
RE
04:06pU.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Says Several Product Releases Scheduled For Week Of June 20 Will Be Delayed
RE
04:06pEia - will release weekly natural gas storage report as schedul…
RE
04:04pU.s. energy information administration (eia) says product releas…
RE
04:04pU.s. energy information administration (eia) statement on data r…
RE
04:03pRussian troops 'executed' photographer in Ukraine, press group says
RE
04:03pU.S. FDA gets complaint of one more infant death related to baby formula
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Friday's Russell rebalance may stoke more volatility in nervous stock m..
2Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
3Altria Shares Fall 7.5% After Reports FDA Will Pull Juul
4Breakeven point for Maersk's ocean shipping up 25% - executive
5China shares fall on economic outlook, HK down on signs of tech crackdo..

HOT NEWS