Russian war ships thwart Ukraine's attack near Crimea -Russian military

(Reuters) - Two Russian war ships repelled a Ukrainian attack with an unmanned boat near Crimea on Thursday, the Russian defence ministry said.

The patrol ships, the Pytlivy and the Vasili Bykov, fired at the Ukrainian boat and destroyed it, the military said. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Chris Reese)