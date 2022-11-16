Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Russian weekly consumer prices edge up in latest data

11/16/2022 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee works at a food market in Stavropol

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Russia rose slightly for the eighth consecutive week in mid-November, data published on Wednesday showed, driven by goods including eggs and tea and domestic flights.

Russia's consumer price index rose 0.06% in the week to Nov. 14, the Rosstat federal statistics service said.

That was up from a 0.01% rise in prices recorded a week earlier and which, should price rises continue, could pose a challenge for the Russian central bank that last month raised expectations it would end its rate-cutting cycle, as it held its key rate at 7.5%.

Last week, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said Russia's inflationary and disinflationary risks were balanced in the short term, with the implication the central bank was unlikely to change its key interest rate next month.

The central bank targets inflation at 4%, which it aims to achieve by 2024. It has forecast inflation to fall to 5%-7% next year.

Since the start of the year, prices have risen by 10.74%, Rosstat said. At the same point in 2021, year-to-date inflation was 7.51%.

On Wednesday, Rosstat said that price increases were recorded in eggs, tea and vegetables, as well as in some meat and fish products, while the cost of an economy class flight ticket was up by 3.2% compared to a week earlier.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 -0.66% 175.775 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -0.23% 151.225 End-of-day quote.8.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.62% 60.307 Delayed Quote.-19.43%
Latest news "Economy"
11:22aPetro-Logistics says OPEC appears to be making oil output cut
RE
11:22aFrench archbishop under investigation for 'inappropriate gesture' towards woman
RE
11:21aU.S. dollar has peaked due to softer inflation, jobs -Barclays, Deutsche
RE
11:20aEU opens in-depth study of Booking bid for Sweden's etraveli
RE
11:19aIndia's electronics industry moves towards uniform charging ports for smartphones
RE
11:19aEU and four member countries to provide over 1 billion euros for climate adaptation in Africa -official
RE
11:12aCanada's Trudeau faces populist headwinds as economic slump looms
RE
11:12aAmazon starts cost cuts with layoffs at devices, services units
RE
11:11aCzechs plan to train up to 4,000 Ukrainian troops
RE
11:09aBoE's Bailey locks horns with government on regulation veto powers
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revea..
2Zurich Insurance : accelerates its successful, customer-focused strateg..
3Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..
4Analyst recommendations: Qualcomm, National Grid, Magellan, Medtronic, ..
5Siemens Energy won't pay dividend as Siemens Gamesa challenges weigh

HOT NEWS