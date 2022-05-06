Russian weekly inflation eases after rate cut

May 6 (Reuters) - Russia's weekly inflation rate eased in
late April, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on
Friday, confirming an easing of crippling price pressures days
after the central bank cut interest rates.
The central bank lowered its key interest rate to 14% from
17% in a sharper-than-expected move last week and said it saw
room to cut further this year, as it tries to juggle the twin
tasks of managing a shrinking economy and soaring inflation.
Inflation was 0.21% in the week to April 29, down from 0.25%
a week earlier and well below the 2.22% hit in early March.
Western sanctions, a volatile rouble and logistics
disruptions have sent prices soaring, and annual inflation
accelerated to 17.73% as of April 29, its highest since 2002 and
up from 17.70% a week earlier, the economy ministry said.
Inflation is on track to accelerate to 18-23% in the whole
of 2022, the central bank forecasts. It targets inflation of 4%.
Prices have risen sharply on nearly everything from staple
foods to clothes and smartphones since Russia began what it
calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Year-to-date, consumer prices are up 11.56%.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet)