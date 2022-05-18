Russian weekly inflation eases further after recent spike

May 18 (Reuters) - Russia's weekly inflation rate eased
further in May, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on
Wednesday, after spiking sharply soon after Russia began what it
calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Inflation is slowing even after the central bank lowered its
key interest rate to 14% from 17% in April and said it saw room
for more cuts, as it tries to manage a shrinking economy and
high inflation.
Inflation was 0.05% in the week to May 13, down from 0.12% a
week earlier and well below the 2.22% hit in early March.
For the first time in many weeks, annual inflation also
slowed, to 17.69% from 17.77% a week earlier, the economy
ministry said.
Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said earlier on Wednesday
that inflation will slow further after consumer prices in Russia
rose 11.84% year-to-date, according to Rosstat.
Prices on nearly everything, from vegetables and sugar to
clothes and smartphones, have risen sharply in recent weeks as
Russia encountered logistics disruptions and increased
volatility in the rouble.
Annual inflation accelerated to 17.83% in April, its highest
since January 2002. The central bank, which targets inflation of
4%, said the annual increase in consumer prices was on track to
reach to 18-23% in the whole of 2022.
(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Kirsten
Donovan)