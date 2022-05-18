Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Russian weekly inflation eases further after recent spike

05/18/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Customer shops at Victoria supermarket operated by Russian food retailer Dixy Group in Moscow

May 18 (Reuters) - Russia's weekly inflation rate eased further in May, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday, after spiking sharply soon after Russia began what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Inflation is slowing even after the central bank lowered its key interest rate to 14% from 17% in April and said it saw room for more cuts, as it tries to manage a shrinking economy and high inflation.

Inflation was 0.05% in the week to May 13, down from 0.12% a week earlier and well below the 2.22% hit in early March.

For the first time in many weeks, annual inflation also slowed, to 17.69% from 17.77% a week earlier, the economy ministry said.

Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said earlier on Wednesday that inflation will slow further after consumer prices in Russia rose 11.84% year-to-date, according to Rosstat.

Prices on nearly everything, from vegetables and sugar to clothes and smartphones, have risen sharply in recent weeks as Russia encountered logistics disruptions and increased volatility in the rouble.

Annual inflation accelerated to 17.83% in April, its highest since January 2002. The central bank, which targets inflation of 4%, said the annual increase in consumer prices was on track to reach to 18-23% in the whole of 2022. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00pSevere drought could pose problems for US power grid this summer -NERC
RE
01:00pCrypto exchange Coinbase establishes think tank to push policy goals
RE
12:59pGenerali investor Fondazione CRT says investment in insurer is "strategic"
RE
12:59pBiden's daughter Ashley tests positive for COVID-19 -White House
RE
12:57pRussia's Ozon says BNY withdraws as convertible bonds trustee
RE
12:57pU.S. extends application deadline for nuclear power rescue program
RE
12:55pCentral banks' hopes for supply chain miracle may be dashed by China, Ukraine
RE
12:51pSpain's BBVA pays $1.4 billion for additional 36.12% stake in Turkish lender Garanti
RE
12:48pTreasury's Yellen says U.S. committed to market-determined exchange rate
RE
12:42pFinland, Sweden apply to join NATO amid Turkish objections
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence
5Analyst recommendations: Reckitt, Home Depot, Penn National, Walmart, W..

HOT NEWS