July 10 (Reuters) - Russians bought 7.1 billion roubles' ($78.4 million) worth of foreign currency on the day that Wagner mercenaries advanced towards Moscow in a brief armed mutiny late last month, the central bank said on Monday.

It said the purchases were made on June 24, the same day that the mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and shot down an unspecified number of military helicopters, killing their pilots.

While the bank said the volatility was short-lived, analysts say the rebellion has played a significant role in the rouble's recent slump. The currency fell around 10% from its June 23 close to its trough of 93.85 to the dollar, a more than 15-month low, on July 6.

The mutiny was quickly ended under a deal brokered by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. But it shocked the Russian elite and was widely seen as a serious challenge to the authority of President Vladimir Putin.

The central bank said exporters decreased sales of foreign currency in June. It said that foreign currency sales by the population throughout the month meant net FX purchases for the month as a whole totalled just 0.3 billion roubles.

"Domestic political events at the end of the month (June 23-25) had an insignificant impact on (the rouble's) monthly dynamics," the central bank said in a report, blaming the currency's 10.4% slide in June on reduced FX inflows from diminishing exports.

The central bank also said the growth of pro-inflationary factors, the possibility of tightening monetary policy and continued sales of government bonds by banks on the secondary market - they sold 60.3 billion roubles' worth in June - had grown the OFZ yield curve by an average of 20 basis points.

Analysts polled by Reuters in late June expect the central bank to hike interest rates next week for the first time since September. ($1 = 90.5455 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)