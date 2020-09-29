Log in
Russo's New York Pizzeria Expands in the Middle East

09/29/2020 | 02:17pm EDT

International Franchisee to Open 20 + Delivery locations

Russo’s New York Pizzeria, the nation’s only chef-driven New York-style Italian restaurant and pizzeria franchise concept, announces its International Franchise Partner - Prime Hospitality - has opened its 8th location. Most recently, Prime Hospitality opened in Nakheel Mall and is coming soon to Mirdif Uptown Mall located in Dubai. Russo’s Saudi franchise partner also opened two new locations in Riyadh and plans to open 8 more outlets in 2021. Each new location in the Middle East will serve their local communities premium New York-style pizza & pasta made fresh to order and offers a great menu for dine in, take out and of course its ever popular home delivery service.

“Our home delivery sales have exceeded our expectations and we continue to plan on developing 10 plus stores throughout UAE market,” states Chef Russo. “During an unforeseen drop in sales and openings in the restaurant industry due to COVID-19, we were quickly able to pivot and not only survive thru this pandemic, but our brand is thriving with sales up comparatively versus last year.”

Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen will feature smaller foot print locations ranging from 1200 -1700 sq feet with a new innovative design that makes for the perfect delivery sales driven storefront. Each location will partner with third party aggregators to add addition virtual storefronts that will also feature a full menu offering the freshest ingredients sourced directly from dairy farmers, tomato growers, and olive oil producers. All those fine, natural ingredients are used in all of Russo’s kitchens each day to prepare homemade sauces, salad dressings, pizza dough, fresh pasta, and much more. Classic Italian menu items include: Truffle Tortelloni, Pappardelle Carbonara, Russo’s Lasagna, Baked Ziti, Chicken Parmesan, Tuscan Vegan Pizza, Fettuccine Alfredo, Spicy Fennel Sausage Pizza, as well as gluten free and vegan options. The goal is to continue to deliver the best true authentic Italian experience to every guest...right to their doorstep.

Russo’s is also opening four additional Domestic locations: White Oak Blvd in Houston, Texas, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Benders Landings area of Spring, Texas and The Heights- Houston, Texas. The well-known casual dining brand expects 2021 to be a great year as they look to expand its footprint in Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, Texas and internationally.

What separates Russo’s from the rest of the pizza industry is not only a great support team ready to tackle it all, but also the unique family recipes and fresh ingredients. With no additives or preservatives, Russo’s New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen creates dishes from ingredients that are safe and reliable from trusted brands. Chef Russo adds, “Our mission statement is: 'If it isn’t fresh, don’t serve it.' That is the Russo family promise.” To learn more about Russo’s menu, lunch specials, delivery, takeout, catering, or to order online, please visit www.nypizzeria.com.

About Russo’s Restaurants

Russo’s Restaurants is a national and international franchisor of the casual dining brand Russo’s New York Pizzeria. Based in Houston, Russo’s Restaurants is composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Florida. Russo’s has entered international markets as well, with locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates. Chef Anthony Russo created Russo’s Restaurants by applying his unique, family recipes featuring New York-style pizza, handcrafted pasta dishes, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. At its heart, Russo’s Restaurants reflects Chef Anthony’s commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first. To learn more about Russo’s franchise development opportunities, visit https://nypizzeria.com/franchise/.


© Business Wire 2020
