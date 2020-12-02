Log in
Rust-Oleum :'s Color of the Year and Color Watch Palette for 2021

12/02/2020 | 03:31pm EST
Curated spray paint collections designed to inspire your creativity

Rust-Oleum is announcing its Color of the Year and Color Palette for 2021. The colors were chosen with an emphasis on warmth, comfort, calm and relaxation — things many of us crave these days.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005871/en/

Closely watching and analyzing home décor trends, Rust-Oleum’s color experts have selected 10 thoughtfully curated options and placed them into three distinct palettes. (Photo: Business Wire)



Closely watching and analyzing home décor trends, Rust-Oleum’s color experts have selected 10 thoughtfully curated options and placed them into three distinct palettes. Satin Paprika was picked as Color of the Year and anchors each of the collections.

“We’ve been listening to DIYers and home décor enthusiasts who want color combinations that bring out feelings of well-being,” said Grace Khoury, brand manager at Rust-Oleum. “We’re living in uncertain times and we all need a little peace. These collections are designed to evoke a sense of settled contentment.”

Outdoor Living
This palette bridges the gap between your indoor and outdoor spaces — like an extension of the home. Functionality meets fun as spaces grow to accommodate cooking, eating, playing, relaxing, working, and creating. The colors connect the warmth of sharing an experience with family and friends and the cool hues of a relaxing afternoon spent in the shade.

Spray paint colors include:
Satin Paprika, Satin Lagoon, Satin Vintage Teal, Satin Harvest Peach

Modern Bohemian
Now, more than ever, people are longing for comfortable, relaxing spaces in their homes, especially bedrooms. Comprised of warm earth tones and inspired by the growth of eco-friendly brands, fashion, and lifestyle, the collection evokes wellness and restoration.

Spray paint colors include:
Satin Paprika, Satin Warm Caramel, Serenity Blue, Gloss Purple

Mid-Century Chic
A blend between what’s old and new, this palette celebrates time-tested colors in a modern form. This mid-century throwback palette fills that desire to blend modern and vintage into your unique style.

Spray paint colors include:
Satin Paprika, Satin Driftwood, Matte Hammered Black, Matte Metallic Sunlit Brass

Each of Rust-Oleum’s different brands of spray paint are represented in the groups. They include the Painter's Touch 2X Ultra Cover, Stops Rust, Chalked, and Universal spray paint lines. It’s easier than ever to transform something ordinary into something extraordinary with Rust-Oleum spray paint.

Click here to see the palettes.

About Rust-Oleum
For nearly a century, Rust-Oleum has been the global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high performance coatings and wood care. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum, Stops Rust®, Painter’s Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, and Mean Green® . Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
