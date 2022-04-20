'Rust' movie company fined $137,000 over shooting

An investigation by the state's occupational health bureau (OSHB), which fined the company a maximum $137,000, found the production company knew firearm safety procedures were not being followed and demonstrated "plain indifference" to the hazards, the New Mexico Environment Department said in a statement.

"This tragic incident never would have happened if Rust Movie Productions, LLC had followed national film industry standards for firearm safety," Environment Cabinet Secretary James Kenney said in the news release.

Hutchins was killed in October when a revolver that actor and producer Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with during filming in New Mexico fired a live round that hit her and movie director Joel Souza, who was wounded but survived.

"While we appreciate OSHA's time and effort in its investigation, we disagree with its findings and plan to appeal," Rust Movie Productions spokesman Stefan Friedman said in a statement on Wednesday.

OSHB administers the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) program in New Mexico.

The six-month probe found that Rust management, including Line Producer Gabrielle Pickle and Unit Production Manager Row Walters, ignored concerns raised by crew members about three firearm and pyrotechnics misfires on set.

It said Assistant Director and Safety Coordinator Dave Halls witnessed accidental discharges but took no corrective action.

Halls did not consult with Property Master Sarah Zachary or Armorer Hannah Gutierrez on whether it was necessary for Baldwin to point the firearm at Hutchins and Souza, according to the report.

The investigation found that Gutierrez, who was responsible for firearm safety, was told to focus less on her armorer tasks and spend more time assisting the props department. When she said actors needed firearm safety training, Gutierrez was told she would be informed if that was necessary, the report said.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set.

