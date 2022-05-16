'Rust' producer says movie will be completed - Hollywood Reporter

"We're confident we'll be able to complete the movie," Anjul Nigam, one of the producers, was quoted as saying by Hollywood Reporter.

A representative of Nigam did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, the state of New Mexico fined https://reut.rs/3FP8YcR Rust Movie Productions the maximum amount possible, $137,000, for what it called "willful" safety lapses leading to Hutchins' death. The company said it disagreed with the findings.

Baldwin, also a producer on the film, has been named in several lawsuits filed in connection with Hutchins' death, including one by her husband.

Baldwin, 64, has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set of the Western film at Bonanza Creek Ranch.

The actor also has argued in court papers that an indemnification clause in his contract shields him from personal liability.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Richard Chang)