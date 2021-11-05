Log in
Rwanda COVID-19 Emergency Response Project - P173855

11/05/2021 | 02:02am EDT
The purpose of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Emergency Response Project in Rwanda is to prevent, detect and respond to the threat posed by COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and strengthen national systems for public health preparedness. This project consists of four components. Component one will support the government to enhance disease surveillance, improve sample collection and ensure rapid laboratory confirmed diagnoses to promptly detect all potential COVID-19...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 06:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
