NAIROBI (Reuters) -Rwanda has named statistics official Yusuf Murangwa as its new finance minister, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said, while the foreign minister will be Olivier Nduhungirehe, its ambassador to the Netherlands.

The appointments were unveiled in a statement on Wednesday, along with those of ministers holding the portfolios of public service and labour, gender and family promotion and the environment.

Murangwa, the new finance minister, was director-general of the government statistics office, the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda, until his appointment.

The statement did not say where the former occupant, Uzziel Ndagijimana, had been reassigned, however, although Nduhungirehe's predecessor will go to the interior ministry, Ngirente said in the statement.

Rwanda is set to hold its presidential election on July 15.

