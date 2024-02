KIGALI (Reuters) -Rwanda's central bank on Thursday held its key lending rate at 7.5%, its governor John Rwangombwa said, adding that economic growth last year was expected to surpass an earlier projection of 6.2%.

It is the second time in a row the bank has held the rate, after raising it from 7.00% in August.

Annual inflation peaked at 21.7% in November 2022. It fell to 5.0% in January, within policymakers' 2%-8% target range.

