STORY: Paul Kagame said the conditions that led to the slaughter would never be allowed to exist again in his country's politics.

Over 100 days, starting on April 7 1994, Tutsis and moderate Hutus and were systematically massacred by Hutu extremists, led by the Rwandan army and a militia known as the Interahamwe.

Kagame and his wife led 37 visiting leaders at a wreath laying ceremony at a genocide memorial in the capital Kigali that contains the remains of some 250,000 people.

Kagame has been president since 2000 but effectively in control since his rebel force the Rwandan Patriotic Front marched into Kigali in 1994 to end the genocide. He said his country had taken great strides in the last 30 years.

He has drawn international praise for presiding over peace and economic growth since the end of the genocide.

But he has also faced mounting criticism for what human rights groups say are the suppression of political opposition and the muzzling of independent media, an accusation he and the government denies.