Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Rwanda court acquits reporters accused of publishing fake news

10/05/2022 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KIGALI (Reuters) - A Rwandan court on Wednesday acquitted three journalists who had been detained for four years on charges of spreading false information with the intention of inciting violence and tarnishing the country's image.

Rights groups say Rwanda is among the countries in sub-Saharan Africa that has the worst record for jailing journalists, and accuse the government of using authoritarian means to stifle dissent.

The government rejects the accusations, saying it guarantees free speech.

Jean Damascène Mutuyimana, Niyodusenga Schadrack and Jean Baptiste Nshimiyimana, reporters with the YouTube channel Iwacu TV, were arrested in October 2018 for, authorities said at the time, causing unrest and spreading rumours.

They were repeatedly denied bail before their trial, according to the nonprofit Committee to Protect Journalists.

"There is no evidence to prove that their publication incited violence," said Speciose Nyirabagande, one the court's three judges.

The trio's defence lawyer Jean Paul Ibambe said he welcomed the acquittal, but criticised the length of their pre-trial detention.

"Imagine serving four years in preventive detention, the courts should be quickening the procedures instead of taking this long time," Ibambe told Reuters.

The prosecution's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"The relief at the acquittal of the three journalists is overshadowed by the court's failure to stop this sham of a trial earlier," said Lewis Mudge, central Africa director at rights watchdog Human Rights Watch.

"The fact a prosecution took place at all will send a chilling message to others who dare to exercise their right to free expression in Rwanda."

(Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana and Hereward Holland; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Bernadette Baum)

By Clement Uwiringiyimana


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.40% 411.88 Real-time Quote.-23.75%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.66% 134.01 Real-time Quote.-24.29%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aGerman Cabinet approves plans to relax insolvency rules
RE
09:32aTSX opens lower as materials, technology stocks weigh
RE
09:32aMENA to grow at 5.5%, fastest since 2016 as oil boosts Gulf - World Bank
RE
09:32aWall Street opens lower as rally in growth stocks falters
RE
09:30aWorld Bank says goal of ending extreme poverty by 2030 won't be met
RE
09:27aU.S. trade deficit lowest in more than a year as imports drop
RE
09:23aRwanda court acquits reporters accused of publishing fake news
RE
09:21aECB shed Italian bonds in last two months, data shows
RE
09:14aCanada Building Permits Increase 11.9% in August
DJ
09:12aGerman electricity grid operators (tsos) set network usage fees…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses
2SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE, GROWING FAST AND ..
3Nokia enhances Industrial portfolio with specialized devices for hazard..
4Fed's delayed inflation fight sparks fears of a policy overcorrection
5S.Korea central bank expects inflation to stay high for lengthy period

HOT NEWS