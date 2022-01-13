Rwanda expects 10.2% economic growth in 2021 -finance minister

NAIROBI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Rwanda expects its economy to
have grown 10.2% in 2021 after contracting 3.4% a year earlier,
helped by improved performance in agriculture, recovery in
industry and construction, the finance minister said.
Rwanda's economy was hit hard in 2020 by the effects of
restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19,
particularly tourism and other main sectors.
"Growth will be driven by agriculture reflecting a good food
crop performance, continued recovery in the industry sector,
particularly in mining (due to rising commodity prices), and
resumption of construction activities," Uzziel Ndagijimana said
in a Dec. 20 letter to the International Monetary Fund, made
public on Thursday.
"However, downside risks to the outlook remain elevated due
to uncertainties surrounding the duration of the pandemic and
availability of vaccines."
The IMF said separately in the document containing
Ndagijimana's letter that it forecast economic growth of 7.2%
this year.
The 2021 growth forecast is double the finance ministry's
May projection of 5.1%.
The government has lifted some restrictions, but others
remain.
"Public offices and transportation and private businesses
continue to operate below full capacity and the size of
gatherings is still limited as COVID-19 remains a serious
concern," Ndagijimana said.
Data from the World Health Organization shows that as of the
end of December, Rwanda had fully vaccinated 40% of its 13
million people. The government says it aims to fully vaccinate
70% of its population by December 2022.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Grant McCool)