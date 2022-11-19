Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Rwandan troops kill Congolese soldier who crossed border

11/19/2022 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Rwandan troops killed a Congolese soldier who crossed the tense border between the two countries on Saturday, Rwanda's defence ministry and the Congolese army said.

Rwanda's defence ministry said the soldier entered Rwanda's Rubavu district and started shooting at Rwanda Defence Force guard towers.

Congo army spokesman Colonel Guillaume Ndjike said the soldier was a new army recruit, who may have wandered across the frontier after becoming lost during a night patrol. An investigation was under way into the incident.

"After verification, it is indeed an element of the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who is newly assigned," Ndjike said.

Tensions have escalated between Congo and Rwanda in recent months over Congo's accusation that Rwanda was supporting the resurgent M23 rebel group, which has been fighting the Congolese government for a decade. Rwanda denies the accusation.

On Saturday, Congo's Prime Minister Sama Lukonde, representing President Felix Tshisekedi at a summit of French speaking nations in Tunisia, refused to take part in a group photo so as not to share the stage with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, Congo's government spokesman said in a statement.

M23 has waged several offensives in east Congo this year, with clashes between the army and the rebels resulting in thousands of civilians being displaced since March.

Regional powers are working to ease relations between Rwanda and Congo. Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Rwanda's Kagame agreed on Friday on the need for M23 rebels to cease fire and withdraw from captured territories in east Congo, the East African Community bloc said.

(Reporting by Ayenat MersieWriting by Bate Felix Editing by Mike Harrison and Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:33pUkraine circus boss talks his way out of trouble after being shot
RE
02:31pRwandan troops kill Congolese soldier who crossed border
RE
02:20pMalaysia's ex-premier Muhyiddin claims win in general election
RE
02:18pSnowstorm batters western New York, restricting travel ahead of busy Thanksgiving holiday
RE
02:04pFed's Bostic: Ready to 'move away' from large rate increases at next meeting
RE
01:45pBostic: expects additional tightening of 0.75 to 1 percentage po…
RE
01:45pBostic: until inflation is on track to 2%, fed needs to 'resist…
RE
01:45pBostic: 'landing rate' could be higher, but once reached fed sho…
RE
01:45pAtlanta fed's bostic: ready to 'move away' from 0.75 percentage…
RE
01:38pCOP27: New climate fund proposal targets "particularly vulnerable" nations
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
2Elon Musk Says Trump Poll Getting Around 1 Million Votes/Hour-Tweet
3Tesla recalls 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issue
4Russia's Rusal: 2023 sales pick up after LME decision
5Warren Buffett's Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name

HOT NEWS