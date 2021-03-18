Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

RxLightning Launches Revolutionary Specialty Drug Enrollment Platform Guaranteed to Save Time, Ease Provider Burden

03/18/2021 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Albany, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2021) - RxLightning, a healthcare technology company that simplifies and automates the complex specialty medication enrollment process through a single comprehensive, user-friendly platform, today announced that it would make its enrollment solution available to providers and their practice teams free of charge.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • RxLightning announced that it would make its enrollment solution available to providers and their practice teams free of charge.
  • RxLightning offers physicians and patient advocates a direct line to specialty pharmacies, bypassing the frustratingly complex brand-specific forms, systems and hubs and reducing patient enrollment from days (and sometimes weeks) to less than 10 minutes.
  • Providers can register and enroll patients for free by visiting www.rxlightning.com.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/77764_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About RxLightning

Founded in New Albany, Indiana in 2020, RxLightning digitizes, automates and streamlines the historically complicated manual enrollment process of starting a patient on specialty medications. Specialty medications are expected to account for 70% of new medication launches through 2023. With RxLightning, healthcare providers can quickly and easily complete the enrollment process for every specialty medication in every therapeutic area, helping reduce paperwork, streamline communication, and accelerate the speed of therapy for patients. Learn more at rxlightning.com.

Contacts:

Kriste Goad
(615)440-9049
kg@growwithfuoco.com

Source: RxLightning

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77764.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:25aSIMON Expands ETF Footprint by Adding First Trust Target Outcome ETFs® to the SIMON Platform
BU
10:24aPELANGIO EXPLORATION  : Appoints dr. joyce rosalind aryee to the board of directors
AQ
10:24aMUST CAPITAL  : Announces Update to Proposed Private Placement
AQ
10:24aLEAF MOBILE  : Announces subsidiary east side games multi-year partnership with world of wonder productions inc. for the exclusive mobile game rights to the rupaul's drag race franchise
AQ
10:24aSTORA ENSO OYJ  : - New wooden educational buildings in Finland wood construction rapidly increasing
AQ
10:24aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : - Get to Know the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72
AQ
10:24aHAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES  : Advances Mechanical Engineering Phase of Bed- Related Product
AQ
10:24aQUORUM INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Enhancements to PowerLane
AQ
10:24aTHERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC  : Scientific Talos F200E TEM Combines Atomic-Level Imaging with Fast EDS Analysis
AQ
10:24aIBEX TECHNOLOGIES  : Reports results for the second quarter and the six months ended january 31 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: Market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
5Nasdaq slides at open as bond yields spike

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ