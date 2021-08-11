Log in
Rya Organics : Revolutionizes Shilajit Live Resin® With CBD

08/11/2021 | 11:10am EDT
Groundbreaking Formulation Enhances Benefits of Powerful Adaptogen

Rya Organics by Cymbiotika, a leading CBD and plant-based wellness and beauty brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements and skincare, today announced the launch of CBD-Infused Shilajit Live Resin®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005650/en/

Rya Organics CBD Shilajit Live Resin is powered by a unique, proprietary, and patent-pending mix of 4th generation shilajit mineral resin by Cymbiotika/Purblack with Organic broad-spectrum CBD oil. The ingredients are combined in a way that allows for synergetic benefits of genuine shilajit resin and CBD oil. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rya Organics CBD Shilajit Live Resin is powered by a unique, proprietary, and patent-pending mix of 4th generation shilajit mineral resin by Cymbiotika/Purblack with Organic broad-spectrum CBD oil. The ingredients are combined in a way that allows for synergetic benefits of genuine shilajit resin and CBD oil.

Shilajit Live Resin is a complex mineral resin sourced from high elevations in the most pristine parts of the world. The combination of Shilajit and CBD is truly a revolution. The formulation contains 84 trace minerals essential for all bodily processes and Broad Spectrum CBD grown in Oregon and extracted using a gentle CO2 extraction to preserve the cannabinoids.

“This ancient super nutrient has been used for centuries in Ayurvedic and European medicine to not only heal the body of specific deficiencies but also activate full cellular potential,” said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. “This is the most powerful adaptogen available on the market which has been shown to enhance our metabolism by directing the mitochondria to convert fats and sugars into ATP, our main source for cellular energy.”

Additional benefits may include improved circulation, improved stamina, stress reduction, improved skin, hair and nails, improved tissue regeneration, anti-inflammatory properties, optimization of blood sugar, improved sleep, wound healing, increased sexual potency, mitigated pain and improved homeostasis.

“Shilajit is one of the most sought after products in the Cymbiotika line and the addition of CBD has a multiplier effect in terms of its possible benefits,” said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. “This is truly a first of its kind product and another example of our commitment to creating the best possible supplements for our customers.”

CBD Shilajit Live Resin is available on the Rya Organics website and retails for $79.

CBD Shilajit Live Resin can be taken daily and any time of day. Using the small scooper, measure out the desired dose. Roll into a small ball and swallow like food or place into a cup of warm water, tea or coffee to dissolve as a healing elixir.

Try combining CBD Shilajit Live Resin with our Nexus Relief for an ultimate healing CBD cocktail that provides the body with essential minerals and omega 3's while reducing inflammation.

Rya Organics formulates products with ONLY the highest quality bioavailable, organic, and wild-crafted ingredients. Shilajit Live Resin contains ZERO chemicals, animal products, GMOs, fish, soy, wheat, gluten, corn, dairy, lactose, eggs, yeast, sugar, solvents, alcohols, fillers, binders, flavors, additives, preservatives, coloring, fragrance, silicone, and BPA.

About Rya Organics by Cymbiotika
Rya Organics, a market-leader in CBD and plant-based wellness and beauty products, was launched in 2021 by San Diego-based innovative wellness brand Cymbiotika. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
