Rya Organics : Help Customers Get Glowing Skin with CBD-Infused Facial Serums + Oils

Rya Organics by Cymbiotika, a leading CBD and plant-based wellness and beauty brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements and skincare, today announced the availability of its much anticipated Glow Bundle. This powerful bundle includes Rya’s vitamin-rich Antioxidant Serum + Oil and its botanical Phyto-retinol Serum + Oil to hydrate and protect the skin and prevent signs of aging.

The Glow Bundle from Rya Organics includes Rya's vitamin-rich Antioxidant Serum + Oil and its botanical Phyto-retinol Serum + Oil to hydrate and protect the skin and prevent signs of aging.

Rya Organics CBD products are formulated using Cymbiotika’s advanced Micelle Delivery System, which provides superior absorption, by protecting each nutrient, ensuring maximum bioavailability.

Rya’s Antioxidant Serum + Oil is a lightweight serum that enhances the skin’s own natural defense against everyday pollutants. Packed with a bouquet of 17 plant botanical oils that penetrate deep beyond the skin’s surface, adding moisture and protection, while restoring dull completions and balancing acne prone skin.

Rya’s botanical Phyto-retinol Serum + Oil works to combat the signs of aging as it targets dullness and uneven skin texture, fine lines and wrinkles, and dryness, leaving skin feeling smooth and protected with moisture while you sleep. Featuring bakuchiol, a plant-derived retinol alternative that is high in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory compounds. Bakuchiol isn't as drying or irritating as retinol making it safe for all skin types. This gentle retinol alternative can also be used during both your morning and nighttime skincare routines.

“Our facial serums are crafted with the most pure and powerful plant compounds available,” said Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. “We’ve infused each with CBD, which has powerful antioxidant properties and has the ability to slow-down the aging process. CBD also adds strong soothing abilities, addressing acne break-outs and promoting a smoother skin. These serums are high quality skincare products with the purest ingredients, and we know you are going to love the way they make your skin look and feel.”

“There’s been a great deal of anticipation as we’ve been perfecting our facial serums and getting ready to share them with our customers,” said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. “As we regularly share, we believe our customer’s minds and bodies deserve the best. As we continue to rollout new skincare products, we are proud to further back that motto with formulations that will help people put their best face forward.”

Rya Organics formulates skincare products WITHOUT parabens, silicone, phthalate, PEG’s, dimethicone, polyacrylamide, ethanolamine, FD&C pigments, irradiated pigments, fillers and 1300+ banned ingredients.

The Rya Glow Bundle is now available on the Rya Organics website for $133. Rya Antioxidant Serum + Oil and Phyto-retinol Serum + Oil are also available for individual purchase. Use the Rya Glow Bundle daily for best results.

About Rya Organics by Cymbiotika

Rya Organics, a market-leader in CBD and plant-based wellness and beauty products, was launched in 2021 by San Diego-based innovative wellness brand Cymbiotika. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/.

