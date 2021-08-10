Ryan : Acquires Leading Property Tax Firm, PS Johnson, in Ontario

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, announced the acquisition of the assets of PS Johnson, a leading property tax consulting firm in Ontario. PS Johnson specializes in prosecuting property tax appeals for corporate clients, negotiating tax issues with municipalities, and resolving property tax issues. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Ryan’s position as the market leader in North American property tax.

“Our property tax team has grown tremendously in Canada over the last few years,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “The addition of PS Johnson provides additional capabilities to our Ontario team and will provide the Firm’s clients with access to a national network of experienced experts in property tax reduction and mitigation.”

As part of the acquisition, senior professionals from PS Johnson will be joining Ryan, while Phill Johnson, the firm’s founder, will be retiring from the property tax industry. Mr. Johnson will facilitate the transition of PS Johnson’s clients to Ryan.

“Ryan’s track record of exemplary client service and the Firm’s award-winning work environment give me assurance that PS Johnson’s clients and professionals will be in good hands,” said Mr. Johnson. “I am looking forward to working alongside Ryan’s leadership team to successfully onboard our valued and longstanding clients.”

“Phill Johnson has had a long and distinguished career in the industry, and we wish him well in his retirement,” said Ryan’s President of Canadian Operations Garry Round. “We will continue to deliver exceptional results for PS Johnson’s clients and also look forward to assisting them with additional services and tax optimization strategies.”

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,000 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

