Ryan : Acquires Leading R&D Tax Credits Firm, TCF Services, in Australia

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, today announced the acquisition of TCF Services (TCF), a leading Research and Development (R&D) tax incentive and government grants consulting firm in Australia. The acquisition expands Ryan’s international market position and service offering in Australia for companies engaged in R&D activities and adds significant relationships to Ryan’s client portfolio, who will benefit from Ryan’s comprehensive suite of global tax solutions.

With offices located in Sydney and Melbourne, TCF offers a suite of services focused on the delivery of benefits under the R&D Tax Incentive and other state and federal government grant programs. This strategic transaction adds a team of highly qualified tax professionals to Ryan’s Asia-Pacific team.

“TCF’s unique, market-leading R&D tax credits practice greatly benefits our clients doing business in Australia,” said Jon C. Sweet, Ryan’s President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations. “We share a common goal of maximising value for our clients and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of their tax function. The addition of the TCF team builds on Ryan’s plans to expand its R&D tax credit capabilities globally and further establishes the Firm as the global leader in tax.”

“The TCF team is excited to join Ryan and bring our R&D tax credit services to their portfolio of clients in Australia,” said Gerry Frittmann, Managing Director of TCF. “Ryan’s exceptional reputation for client service and results is well known throughout the industry. Our team is also drawn to the dynamic culture Ryan offers and the ability to provide a more diverse offering of tax solutions to our clients. We are thrilled to join such a talented group of professionals.”

The acquisition of TCF follows Ryan’s recent acquisition of Sydney-based Australian firm Indirect Tax Solutions, an indirect tax services firm with deep specialisations in goods and services tax and fuels tax credits. Combined, these two transactions greatly expand the services offered to Ryan’s Australian clients and demonstrate Ryan’s commitment to investing in the Australian market.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, and technology services. Ryan is an eight-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,800 professionals and associates serves over 16,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/asia-pacific. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210103005026/en/