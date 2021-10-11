Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced that John Condon has joined the Firm as a Principal in Client Services and will be based in the Melbourne, Australia office. Mr. Condon brings a strong background in international tax with more than 30 years of experience in building and leading multinational teams, tax reporting and advocacy, and resolving major tax disputes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005309/en/

Ryan Hires John Condon as Principal in Client Services (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased to welcome John to our rapidly growing team in Australia,” said President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. “John’s vast experience in international tax and deep understanding of market needs will be of great value to our clients. We are looking forward to John’s influence on our service offerings and are confident his leadership will play a crucial part in our continued growth across the globe.”

Prior to joining Ryan, Mr. Condon held senior positions, including Senior Vice President, Tax and Treasury at Barrick Gold Corporation based in Toronto, Canada. Prior to that, he held numerous positions with BP, over 23 years, in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Indonesia, including Tax Director for the Asia-Pacific fuels business. Mr. Condon has also recently worked for the Australian Taxation Office as a Senior Director in its Client Engagement Group.

Mr. Condon earned his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Melbourne and is a qualified Chartered Accountant and Chartered Tax Adviser in Australia. He is a Fellow of the Taxation Institute of Australia and a former President of the Corporate Tax Association of Australia.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/asia-pacific. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005309/en/