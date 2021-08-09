Ryan : Named One of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York State for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named as one of the 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York. The annual list of the Best Companies to Work for in New York was created by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management (NYS-SHRM) and Best Companies Group. This marks the fourth consecutive year the Firm has been named to this list.

This statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in New York, benefiting the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. The 2021 Best Companies to Work for in New York list is made up of 72 companies.

“We remain committed to delivering a rewarding and industry-leading workplace experience that not only benefits our team members but also our clients,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “Being recognized for the fourth consecutive year in a state with such a robust economy and many professional options is a high honor. We greatly appreciate the hard work and dedication of our team members in the Empire State.”

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity

Be a publicly or privately held business

Have a facility in the state of New York

Have at least 15 employees working in New York

Must be in business a minimum of one year

Companies across the state entered a two-part survey process to determine this year’s list. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, which was worth 25% of the evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, and was worth the remaining 75% of the evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in New York and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

All honorees were celebrated at an online event on July 28. For more information on the Best Companies to Work for in New York program, visit here.

