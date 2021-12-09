Ryan Ranked Among the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania by the Best Companies Group for the Tenth Consecutive Year

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been ranked among the 2021 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania by the Best Companies Group (BCG) and Central Penn Business Journal for the tenth consecutive year. Best Places to Work is a workplace excellence program produced by BCG, an independent research firm that specializes in identifying and recognizing great workplaces and employers worldwide.

“We are proud of our teams in King of Prussia, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh for creating a workplace that positively resonates with our team members,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “Lists like Best Places to Work are an invaluable tool for us to identify opportunities for improvement and solidify our place as an industry-leading workplace where our team members achieve work-life success.”

This prestigious list, which is developed by the Best Companies Group and published by Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business includes a two-part survey to analyze and determine the winners. Part one is an employer questionnaire on company policies, practices, benefits, and demographics, and part two is an employee engagement and satisfaction survey consisting of an in-depth set of statements for the employees to rate their company.

The winners of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania were announced on December 02, 2021. To learn more about this recognition, visit here.

