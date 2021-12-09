Log in
Ryan Ranked Among the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania by the Best Companies Group for the Tenth Consecutive Year

12/09/2021 | 04:23pm GMT
Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been ranked among the 2021 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania by the Best Companies Group (BCG) and Central Penn Business Journal for the tenth consecutive year. Best Places to Work is a workplace excellence program produced by BCG, an independent research firm that specializes in identifying and recognizing great workplaces and employers worldwide.

“We are proud of our teams in King of Prussia, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh for creating a workplace that positively resonates with our team members,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “Lists like Best Places to Work are an invaluable tool for us to identify opportunities for improvement and solidify our place as an industry-leading workplace where our team members achieve work-life success.”

This prestigious list, which is developed by the Best Companies Group and published by Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business includes a two-part survey to analyze and determine the winners. Part one is an employer questionnaire on company policies, practices, benefits, and demographics, and part two is an employee engagement and satisfaction survey consisting of an in-depth set of statements for the employees to rate their company.

The winners of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania were announced on December 02, 2021. To learn more about this recognition, visit here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS