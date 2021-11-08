Ryan Recognized as One of Austin's Top Workplaces for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to the Austin American-Statesman’s 2021 Top Workplaces list. This is the eighth consecutive year and eleventh time in 12 years the Firm has been named to this prestigious list recognizing 100 companies and organizations in the greater Austin area as top workplaces.

“Being recognized as a top workplace in Austin for the eighth consecutive year is a testament to the employee-centric environment we have fostered,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “Even with enormous corporate growth in Austin, Ryan continues to be recognized as an employer of choice in the capital of the Lone Star State. We thank our dedicated Austin team members for their commitment to the Firm, each other, and our clients.”

The Top Workplaces list is based on the results of employee feedback surveys administered by Energage, a leading research firm specializing in creating engaging workplace cultures. The employee survey gathers responses from more than 15 various factors, including leadership and direction, ethics and values, and how well employees are treated.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. The top workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

To learn more about the Top Workplaces in Austin list, visit here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a nine-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,100 professionals and associates serves over 18,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

