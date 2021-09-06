Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing

09/06/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ryanair, Europe's largest budget airline, said on Monday that it ended talks with Boeing on a major purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars, after a dispute over the price of the aircraft.

The rare decision to go public over the negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the MAX 10s.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary, known for driving hard bargains, said he wanted to make an order but poured cold water on chances of a quick deal.

O'LEARY: "I would hope to reach an agreement with Boeing on MAX 10 pricing. Boeing needs an order. You know you see a lot of its major customers - Southwest and others - are postponing deliveries or cancelling orders. We're certainly very keen to place a MAX 10 order but only when the timing and the pricing is right."

But on Monday, O'Leary said talks had collapsed, adding that he was disappointed an agreement couldn't be reached.

A spokesperson from Boeing also made a statement, saying the company valued Ryanair's business but had to "make decisions that make sense for our customers and our company."

A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to Boeing as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, which was grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

Ireland's Ryanair, one of Boeing's biggest customers, had dangled a fresh order potentially worth $33 billion at list prices for up to 250 MAX 10 jets, which even after steep industry-wide discounts would still be worth well over $10 billion, according to analyst estimates.

In Monday's statement O'Leary did point out that other Boeing customers had done deals with Airbus. But despite the public spat, one senior industry source said that it was "likely that Boeing and Ryanair will eventually cut a deal."


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.22% 115.88 Real-time Quote.27.51%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.84% 16.32 Real-time Quote.-1.41%
THE BOEING COMPANY -1.20% 218.17 Delayed Quote.1.92%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04pEl Salvador buys first 200 bitcoins ahead of legal adoption
RE
05:02pEl Salvador buys first 200 bitcoins ahead of legal adoption
RE
04:29pFACTBOX-Pros and cons for El Salvador, the first bitcoin nation
RE
04:22pMexican president hints at eyeing IMF funds to pay Pemex debt
RE
04:14pAlerts on spot silver price rally withdrawn
RE
04:12pMexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules
RE
03:42pUNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL : Security Council ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee Removes One Entry from Its Sanctions List
PU
03:32pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “With its 1.8 percent growth, Turkey was one of the few countries within the OECD and G20 to have grown in 2020, when economies were deeply shaken”
PU
03:21pMexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules
RE
03:09pOver 80% of oil output in Gulf of Mexico still offline a week after Ida
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
2Oil falls after Saudi price cuts
3Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer
4European stocks end near record highs as tech rallies
5Risk appetite is up

HOT NEWS