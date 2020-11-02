Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ryanair posts first summer loss in decades; flags winter capacity cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 01:23am EST
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS plane takes off from Riga

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's Ryanair Holdings PLC posted a loss for its key summer period for the first time in decades on Monday, and said it may have to cut capacity further this winter as a second wave of COVID-19 infections sparks fresh lockdowns across Europe.

Europe's largest low-cost airline said COVID-19 restrictions pushed passenger numbers down 80% in the six months to Sept. 30, when it typically makes most of its annual profit.

Instead, it posted a loss of 197 million euros (178.2 million pounds) for the first half of its financial year, versus profit of 1.15 billion in the same period last year. A company poll of analysts had on average forecast a loss of 244 million euros.

The airline, whose chief executive Michael O'Leary in September described the upcoming winter as a "write-off", declined to forecast profit for the full financial year ending March 31, but said it expected a second-half loss greater than the first.

Ryanair reaffirmed plans to fly 38 million passengers this financial year compared with the 149 million of the same period last year, and said the number could fall further "if EU governments continue to mismanage air travel and impose more uncoordinated travel restrictions".

Ryanair, which has one of the airline industry's strongest balance sheets, said it had cash on hand of 4.5 billion euros at September-end and aircraft worth about 7 billion euros. It said its cash balance was supported by a 250 million euro supplier reimbursement from Boeing in the July-September quarter.

The airline has only posted one annual loss in the past 30 years, in 2009. It still made a small profit in the summer of that year.

Ryanair said it had yet to finalise terms with Boeing Co on compensation for the 18-month delay of deliveries of the grounded 737 MAX jet. It said it hoped to receive the first 30 MAX jets in time for its peak summer season next year.

"Discussions are ongoing with aircraft suppliers to amend pricing to reflect the new COVID-19 reality," the airline said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Conor Humphries


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.20% 11.825 Delayed Quote.-19.17%
THE BOEING COMPANY -2.63% 144.39 Delayed Quote.-55.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:45aDETSKY MIR : Adjusted EBITDA Increased by 24.2% YoY in Q3 2020
PU
01:44aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 4Q Profit, Revenue Fell
DJ
01:43aLAFARGEHOLCIM : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:42aVINCI : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
01:41aKIADIS PHARMA N : Healthcare group Sanofi offers to buy smaller peer Kiadis for 308 mln euros
RE
01:40aRyanair expects to fly 50-80% of normal schedule in summer 2021
RE
01:40aImproving the Financial Health of Gig Workers with Innovative Financial Solutions
PU
01:40aNOV. 02, 2020TSE ENTRY INTO GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : Shinnaigai textile ltd.
PU
01:40aNOV. 02, 2020TSE REMOVAL OF GRACE PERIOD PERTAINING TO DELISTING : Sekido co.,ltd.
PU
01:39aHIGHCO : Sells its in-store businesses in benelux and accelerates its digital transformation
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares buoyed by upbeat China factory activity, oil drops
2COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia's central bank launches digital currency project
3U.S. will 'vigorously defend' TikTok executive order despite ruling
4With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
5Siemens Healthineers says sales growth to return next year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group